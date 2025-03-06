Hundreds of volunteers and commanders from the ZAKA organization for removing deceased casualties gathered for a special recognition event on the Hebrew date of the 7th of Adar.

The date is named in the Talmud as the date of both the birth and death of Moses, and is traditionally observed as a day of special holiness for the members of Jewish burial societies, who mark it with special prayers and fasting. In Israel, it is known as the day of commemorating fallen soldiers whose graves are unknown, as Deuteronomy notes that Moses' grave is unknown 'even to this day'.

The event took place with the participation of Rabbis and public figures who came to express appreciation for the dedicated work of the volunteers.

The Haredi judge Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein sent a special letter of blessing for the occasion, stating that the conduct of the volunteers is "according to the laws of the holy Torah and adhering to the directives of our esteemed Rabbis".

The event opened with a panel discussing halachic and practical questions regarding the honor of the deceased, guided by the Deputy Director of Operations Chaim Weingarten and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, Rabbi Yaakov Rozeh.

The panel addressed complex dilemmas faced by the volunteers, including dealing with requests from families to see the bodies of their loved ones in difficult situations, as well as the halachic permission granted for the burial of three members of the Bibas family in one coffin.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, who spoke at the event, praised the volunteers' activities and their steadfastness since October 7th.

"The entire state owes immense gratitude to the dear volunteers who engage in this difficult and complex work," Katz said. In his remarks, he outlined some of Israel's current defense initiatives, and warned Hamas against harming the hostages.

Rabbi Rafi Manat, a member of the organization's management, said in his speech: "In the October 7th massacre, you proved to the world that faith is your engine. You operated under heavy fire and with immense personal resilience."

Rabbi Asher Landau, Rabbi of the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir, noted the dedication of the volunteers in challenging arenas. "You never said no, you never shied away from the hard work," he said.

The CEO of the organization, Duby Weissensetrn, thanked the volunteers: "Thank you for your dedication, thank you for your sacrifice. Your work is among the hardest and most complex, and faith is what drives you."

Rabbi Yosef Schwenger, a member of the ZAKA management, concluded the moving event by saying, "Tonight we saw here one big family. The ZAKA family. The unity and strength of thousands of volunteers is your engine. Even in difficult events, you remained steadfast, supported each other, and together you managed to complete the mission with outstanding bravery."