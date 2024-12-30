For the first time, IDF forces were filmed operating in the town of Qunaitra in southern Syria.

According to Syrian sources and Sky News Arabia, the Israeli troops entered deep into the town, took positions near public buildings, and even demanded that officials evacuate the buildings.

Following the fall of the Assad regime, the IDF took hold of strategic positions in Syrian territory to prevent a Jihadist threat on the communities of the Golan and northern Israel.

Now, it would appear that Israel is continuing its operational activities while concentrating on gaining control over sensitive areas and maintaining security on the northern border.