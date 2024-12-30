A gas explosion at Egypt's police academy in Cairo on Sunday night claimed the lives of three police officers, the interior ministry announced, according to Reuters.

The explosion also left two other police personnel injured, two security sources said.

No foul play is suspected in the incident, but similar explosions in the past, mostly in the Sinai Peninsula, have been linked to terrorists.

The gas pipeline in the Sinai Peninsula has been attacked dozens of times since the 2011 ouster of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

In November of 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization claimed that its terrorists blew up one of the gas pipelines between Israel and Egypt in the El-Arish area.

A month later, an explosion at a natural gas pipeline in the northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but no human casualties.

Security officials and eyewitnesses said that terrorists planted explosives on the pipeline before fleeing the scene.