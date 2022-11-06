An Israeli student about 22 years of age who was studying abroad in the nation of Georgia was killed by an explosion in his apartment Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported Sunday night.

The student had been residing in Tbilisi, and was killed by a gas explosion that occurred in his apartment.

The Israeli Consulate in Georgia, Hadas Cohen, and the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Consular Wing in Jerusalem are handling the incident and are in continuous contact with the authorities in Tbilisi and his family in this country in order to bring his body to be buried in Israel.

In a separate incident Saturday night, a 40-year-old Israeli man residing in the US was killed in a car accident in Seattle, Washington.

The case is being handled by the Consulate General in San Francisco. The Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Wing in Jerusalem is in contact with the family. Consul Noa Shapira is assisting the authorities in moving the deceased's remains to Israel.