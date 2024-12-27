Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby was joined by actress Mayim Bialik for the lighting of the third candle of Hanukkah.

Bialik, who is known to audiences from her roles in the sitcoms “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory” and most recently for hosting “Jeopardy!”, shared that “2023 for me was the year that October 7th happened, and this is the year after October 7th.”

“The world is still a very unstable place for the Jewish people, and I think this year we've seen more evidence of the need for unity,” Bialik stated.

“There's so many incredible things about being Jewish, there's so many joyful things, there's so many things worth celebrating that are part of our birthright. It's a sense of belonging, even if you don't know where you belong,” she added.

Bialik’s appearance is part of a surprise star-studded celebration of the Jewish holiday, in which various celebrities will join Tishby to light the menorah for all eight nights of Hanukkah.

On the first night of Hanukkah, Tishby was joined by Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. She was joined by Mila Kunis for the lighting of the second candle.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)