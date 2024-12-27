On the second night of Hanukkah, Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby was joined by Jewish actress Mila Kunis for the lighting of the second candle.

Kunis was born in Ukraine, where she and her family had to hide most of their Jewish identity. She revealed that it was not until she moved to the US and started a family that she began to reconnect with Judaism.

"I knew I was Jewish, but I was told to never talk about it. I think because I grew up in a country that didn't allow for religion," she told Tishby. "I was raised culturally Jewish, so for me it's a culture. And as I had kids, and my kids very much identify with the religion aspect of it, I thought 'Okay, I guess we'll do Shabbat, and we'll do the candles.' There's so much beautiful tradition in it."

Kunis’ appearance is part of a surprise star-studded celebration of the Jewish holiday, in which various celebrities will join Tishby to light the menorah for all eight nights of Hanukkah.