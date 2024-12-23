Police have arrested a person of interest following the incident in which a woman was set on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, Fox News reports.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that the crime occurred at the Stillwell Avenue Subway station in Coney Island around 7:30 a.m. local time Sunday morning.

According to police, the woman was asleep on a stationary "F" train when an unknown man approached her. Authorities say the man then set her on fire before fleeing the subway car.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) declared the woman dead at the scene.

Disturbing footage shared online appears to show the woman standing in the train, engulfed in flames. A man, matching the description of the suspect, can be seen sitting on a bench just outside the train, seemingly watching as the woman burns.

Warning: Graphic images



Congressman Ritchie Torres said in response to the incident, "In the F Train at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, a demented man lit a sleeping woman on fire with a match, causing the victim to burn alive and die at the scene."

"In New York, dangerous people are allowed to freely roam the subway. Yet the political establishment insists on gaslighting the public with deceptive headlines: “crime is down” and 'the subways are safe,'” Torres said.