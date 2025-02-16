NYPD
The New York Police Department arrested Luis Ramirez (23) from Utah last Friday, minutes before he could enter Manhattan, after he threatened on social media to carry out a shooting in local synagogues.

Ramirez was detained near Lincoln Tunnel at 5:30 PM following alerts of antisemitic posts he made.

According to the New York Post, Ramirez specifically mentioned the central synagogue on Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in his publications.

The police, having received early information about his intentions, managed to stop him before he reached his destination.

ABC Network reported that Ramirez does not have a criminal record but was previously caught with a firearm in Kansas City. No weapons were found in his vehicle at the time of his arrest on Friday. The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been filed.