Warning: Graphic images.

A woman was burned to death when a man lit her on fire by throwing a lit match at her on a New York City subway car Sunday morning, the New York Post reported.

Police believe the woman was asleep when the suspect, who was sitting across from her, got up and threw the match on her. The suspect then left the train car and sat on a bench to watch as she burned to death, video posted to social media showed.

The suspect left the scene shortly after police arrived. Police extinguished the fire, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The incident occurred on the F Train in the Coney Island area. A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Congressman Ritchie Torres said in response to the incident, "In the F Train at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, a demented man lit a sleeping woman on fire with a match, causing the victim to burn alive and die at the scene."

"In New York, dangerous people are allowed to freely roam the subway. Yet the political establishment insists on gaslighting the public with deceptive headlines: “crime is down” and 'the subways are safe,'” Torres said.