The NYPD is increasing the security provided to synagogues in New York City ahead of the Passover holiday, which begins a week from Saturday night, the New York Post reported.

Police officials cited figures that show that antisemitic crimes account for 62% of all hate crimes in the city.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated at a press conference held together with New York Mayor Eric Adams, “As always, we are increasing patrols around synagogues, so you can expect to see uniformed deployments at dedicated houses of worship."

“No one should feel afraid to worship. No community should feel like a target,” Tisch said.

Adams stated, “This is an important time for the Jewish community… Oct. 7, when we saw probably a second Holocaust that impacted the Jewish community."

“We want to let you know loudly and clearly, just as we do at every Passover, we want to have the police that are there, but we need you to be our eyes and ears. If you see something, say something, do something," the mayor said. “It’s imperative that we continue the partnership of how we combine ourselves with more enforcing community, with community that we support, to serve and protect.”

Deputy Inspector Gary Marcus, the commanding officer of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, stated that hate crimes against Jews "jump off the page as the single largest category of hate, at an astounding 62% of the total." He added that "well over half of all hate crimes in New York City are perpetrated against Jews."

The percentage of hate crimes committed against Jews continues to rise. In 2024, 55% of hate crimes were committed against Jews, up from 44% in 2023.

New York has been affected by the global wave of antisemitism that accompanied and followed the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023, leading to a significant rise in antisemitic incidents in the final three months of 2023 and all of 2024, which is continuing in 2025.