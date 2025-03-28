A young haredi man was attacked this week on the subway in New York by a woman who was angered by the fact that he took a picture. The woman was arrested by local police after fleeing the scene.

According to a report on the American website Collive, the incident occurred on the subway in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

According to the report, the young man took a picture, which angered the woman. She physically attacked him, causing a facial wound.

The woman spat at the friend of the assaulted young man while shouting, “You Jew,” and threatened to “break your face” and “take your yarmulkes.”

Passersby present at the scene intervened in the event and called the police. The officers arrived at the next subway station and arrested the attacker.

The victim was taken for medical treatment. According to the report, it is unclear whether the man photographed the woman who attacked him or something else.

The organization "Shmira", composed of volunteers working for the safety of residents of Crown Heights, published a phone number following the incident and called on residents to report cases of attacks with anti-Semitic motives.

The organization emphasized that in case of emergency one can call the police or the emergency hotline of the volunteers' organization.