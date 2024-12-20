Singer and composer Eliezer Botzer passed away suddenly this morning (Friday) at the age of 43, his family announced. Botzer was married and a father of eight, and lived in Amuka.

In 2002, after completing his service in the IDF, Botzer was appointed a state security officer in the settlement of Yitzhar. He worked for security cooperation between the security forces and the settlers and even received a certificate of appreciation for his performance during the Second Intifada.

In 2013, his first album "Disruptions. Attention. Concentration" was released. In 2014, his second album, "Am Ha'aretz," was released. In 2021, he produced the song "Amaraya" with Indian singer Lucky Ali.

Just a few days ago, Botzer eulogized his friend and fellow musician Gilad Vital, saying, "I was privileged to take my first steps in recording songs with the late Gilad Vital. How much light and love you gave to everyone. It is unbelievable that you are no longer with us. A man of light, your songs and your uplifting image are engraved in our hearts forever. May your memory be blessed, dear friend."

Minister Amichai Eliyahu eulogized him: "My dear brother Eliezer Botzer returned his rich soul to the Creator tonight, as he was on his way back home from the reserves. He left me memories and talks about joy in serving God, carrying a wounded man up the steps of the Old City of Safed, meeting with navigators at the IDF commanders' course, melodies, art, hope and dreams."

He spoke about his last meeting with the singer. "On Wednesday, we met while he was in uniform and talked about the tourism potential that the heritage of the city of Safed has. I will miss my brother Eliezer. May your soul be bound in the bonds of life."

Botzer's friend, Rabbi Oded David, wrote: "With sorrow and astonishment I am forced to announce that my dear and beloved friend, singer and spiritual man Eliezer Botzer, has passed away suddenly. He was a man of great soul, who inspired faith in many."