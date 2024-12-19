MK Kathrin Shitrit (Likud) commented on the actions of the Otzma Yehudit Party regarding the dismissal of the Attorney General in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

In her opinion, Otzma Yehudit was wrong when it voted against the budget during its first reading, in protest of the coalition’s refusal to discuss the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. "It only played into the hands of the opposition, as they thought they were on the way to toppling the budget bill. This is not the solution. We all understand there is a serious problem with the Attorney General, but we need to act smartly, not hastily."

She added that splitting the powers of the Attorney General is a necessary step. "This role does not exist in this form anywhere else in the world. Only here in Israel is there a position with such extensive powers, and it needs to be divided."

MK Shitrit also referred to her efforts to promote the rights of reservists vis-a-vis other sectors she claims receive unjustified preference. "There are sectors in the country that receive preferential treatment, even though they don’t serve a single day in the reserves, national service, or civilian service. Meanwhile, reservists who serve for two consecutive years find themselves disadvantaged compared to the Arab sector, which receives preference. This is an unprecedented absurdity."

"This is an issue that needs to be addressed urgently because the reservists are the backbone of the country, and we cannot continue to ignore them," she concluded.

Watch the Hebrew interview:

