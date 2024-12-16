Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, announced this evening (Monday) that his party, Otzma Yehudit, would oppose three bills that will be put to a vote, as part of the 2025 state budget.

The state budget was approved this evening in the first reading in the Knesset plenum, with the support of 58 Knesset members vs. 53 against. Ben Gvir was not present in the plenum during the vote, while members of his party voted against the budget or abstained.

Otzma Yehudit’s threat is the outcome of disputes with the Ministry of Finance and Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the police budget. Coalition leaders attacked Ben Gvir: "We have finished playing the game of petty politics. We will no longer yield to his threats. He wants to take the state budget, which includes compensation for evacuees, payments for reservists, and other important initiatives, and hold this budget hostage. All for the purpose of reaping the credit from the dismissal of the State Attorney. If he does not want to vote – we will manage without him."

Otzma Yehudit claims that the threat follows Smotrich's objection of bringing the issue of the State Attorney dismissal to a cabinet meeting this coming Sunday. "In light of the fact that Smotrich insists on saving the State Attorney and the heads of the coalition are surrendering to him, the entire Otzma Yehudit faction will vote against the budget laws."

The Religious Zionism Party responded: "All the ministers and Knesset members of the Religious Zionism Party support the decision made by the heads of the factions yesterday, while there are those who choose to play childish politics, oppose the state budget and threaten to topple a right-wing government just before Trump takes office."

It was further stated: "The dismissal of the State Attorney should be carried out for professional and practical reasons. Turning the issue into a political game, supposedly 'in exchange' for a favor of a vote for the budget, is the surest way to undermine the process and lead to its invalidation by the Supreme Court. It is unfortunate that there are those who are willing to jeopardize the process of replacing the State Attorney because of a petty political maneuver at the expense of their partners."

Ben Gvir responded: "Smotrich's tactics are being revealed this evening. A person who speaks right wing outside the room, but in reality is saving the State Attorney from dismissal, is halting the judicial reform and saving the Palestinian Authority from economic collapse. We were elected to rule. There is no point in passing a state budget without dismissing the State Attorney."

Smotrich gave a statement to the media and said: "In a moment we will approve the budget and the arrangements for 2025, even without Ben Gvir and his friends, who unfortunately voted against a good budget for political reasons of who gets the credit. It's a shame that there are those who are willing to undermine a good right-wing coalition, that can work for two years with the Trump administration and make historical moves in security and in regard to Iran only because of nonsense."

The director general of the Religious Zionism Party, Yehuda Wald, wrote: "So the Otzma MKs voted together with the Arab MKs against the budget; against the budget for reservists, against the budget for the reconstruction of the north and south, against the budget for Israel's security. But the budget was passed. They are just a bunch of irresponsible politicians. Just weaklings.”

Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, presented the budget to the plenum and stated: "This is a good budget that primarily addresses the needs of the war on the front lines and at home, until victory. It provides the security forces with everything they need to continue the war and maintain Israel's superiority in the Middle East."

"The budget includes a large envelope of support for reservists and their families. Reservists are at the center now. This budget contains the foundations for an accelerated economic growth. It mainly includes a budget of consolidation, yet it expands in all matters pertaining to high-tech, real estate, and employment for haredim. These are important elements to lay the foundations for significant growth. Our economic policy is working. Victory will bring security, and security will lead to accelerated economic growth."

The explanatory notes to the proposal stated: "In light of the ongoing war, its intensity and effects on the home front, which include, among others, various aspects of combat, the strengthening of the security system, assistance and rehabilitation of the home front, an increase in payments to victims of hostile actions, and a rise in interest payments resulting from the increase in the budget deficit to finance the aforementioned expenses, have brought about a permanent change in the structure of government expenditures."

"As a result, the required budgetary expenditure for the year 2025 has significantly increased. It is also proposed to amend the outline law and establish that the 2025 deficit ceiling will rise to 4.3% and the permitted government expenditure will increase by an additional 64 billion shekels," it stated.