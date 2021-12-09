In conversation with Israel National News, Likud MK Kathrin Shitrit expressed great satisfaction with the right-wing presence at a large rally that took place last week in Habima Square in Tel Aviv.

"We have seen Religious Zionism arrive in full force and we hope that the haredi parties will also join. The change is being felt on the ground through demonstrations and is growing day by day," Shitrit said.

According to her, the opposition continues to gain strength as the government weakens. "The opposition is strong, solid and united, and we know how to deal with this evil government that we will overthrow as soon as possible.

"Meanwhile, for most of the government's ministers there is nothing really tying them to the Knesset. Each of them continues with their own agenda and they are simply desperate to advance their own interests, as well as to turn the state into a state of all its citizens, and enact anti-Zionist laws."

Asked whether Benjamin Netanyahu will continue to lead the party in the long term, Shitrit said, "The strong energies that Netanyahu brings with him to a faction meeting testify to his presence."