Following the passing two days ago of the leader of the Bnei Torah Jerusalem Faction (Peleg Yerushalmi), Rabbi Asher Deutsch, 88-year-old Rabbi Azriel Auerbach has been appointed in his place.

Rabbi Auerbach is the brother of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, of blessed memory, who founded the movement, and son-in-law of Lithuanian leader, Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv of blessed memory.

At a meeting held last night at his home, Rabbi Auerbach announced that he would continue in the footsteps of his predecessors. "We will continue to adhere to all details that we have received from our rabbis, the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, of blessed memory, and the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Asher Deutsch, of blessed memory, especially in the struggle against the draft law and vigilance on our independence in the education of our sons and daughters, as well as to distance ourselves from other communities."

"His election marks and ideological continuity in the leadership of the Jerusalem Faction, which is known for its firm stance on the issue of drafting yeshiva students," explains a Faction source.