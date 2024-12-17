The commander of the Russian Army's Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, Lt. General Igor Kirillov, was killed by a bomb in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russian media reported that the explosion was caused by a bomb planted in an electric scooter at the entrance to his home in an apartment building in the Ryazansky district of the Russian capital. Two of his deputies were also killed in the explosion.

Kirillov, 54, held his position for the last seven years. He was responsible for publishing numerous reports accusing Ukraine and the US of using chemical weapons during the ongoing conflict initiated by the Russians against Ukrainians.

He also accused the US of operating a wide network of biological labs in Ukraine and other places, which according to him pose a threat to the civilian population.