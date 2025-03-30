US President Donald Trump sent another threatening message on Sunday to the Iranian regime, warning there would be "bombings" if the Islamic Republic would not accept a nuclear deal.

Speaking to NBC News' Meet the Press, the President threatened secondary tariffs and added: "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian officially rejected direct negotiations with the United States in Iran’s first formal response to a letter from President Donald Trump, which was delivered to Iran’s Supreme Leader through Oman.

While Pezeshkian left the possibility of indirect negotiations open, he indicated that such efforts have made little progress since Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. "We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far," Pezeshkian stated during a televised Cabinet meeting. "They must prove that they can build trust."

During the interview, President Trump also called out Russian President Putin, saying that he's "pissed off" with his Russian counterpart and threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil. "If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it's Russia's fault, which it might not be, I am going to put secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia."

The President said he was infuriated when Putin started questioning Volodymyr Zelenskyy's credibility and started talking about new leadership in Ukraine.

Asked if he would take action against National Security Advisor Mike Waltz after he reportedly added a journalist to a group chat where senior officials discussed plans to strike the Houthis, Trump stated: "I don't fire people because of fake news and witch hunts."