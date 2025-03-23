The Trump Administration has set a date by which it aims to bring about a full ceasefire in Ukraine.

Washington is setting April 20 as the target date for a full ceasefire in Ukraine after three years of bloody war, Bloomberg reported this morning (Sunday).

This is happening against the backdrop of Moscow dragging its feet in response to the new American administration's rhetorical move away from supporting Ukraine, feeling that time is on its side in the negotiations.

According to the report, the decision to set April 20 as the target date is due to the fact that this date falls on Easter in both the Western and Orthodox churches.

Sources familiar with the details said that they and the Trump administration recognize that the summit may not take place until April 20 due to the large gaps between the positions of each side.

US officials will meet separately with representatives from Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for the first parallel negotiations since the first period of the war in Ukraine.

Last Friday, Trump told reporters that he "believes that we will soon have a full ceasefire" and said that efforts to end the war are "under control."

In addition, he said that he has excellent relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The gaps between the parties are still very large, with Russia demanding a halt to the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine, as well as other demands that are strongly opposed in Kyiv.