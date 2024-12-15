The government on Sunday approved the first phase of the national plan to return residents of northern Israel to their homes.

The plan includes a 200 million shekel budget for restoring public infrastructure, renovating buildings, and improving public spaces in northern communities. The decision is meant to ensure the safe return of residents once the security situation permits and to answer the urgent needs of the area's communities.

As part of the decision, a budget will be allocated according to the number of evacuees in each local authority, the size of the built-up area, and the number of public buildings. The local authorities can choose to manage the work independently or with the assistance of government agencies.

111 million shekel will be distributed to regional councils and the municipalities and local councils will receive 89 million shekel. This is a significant step that is part of an expansive plan set to be approved soon to restore the north and ensure the quick return of residents to their homes.