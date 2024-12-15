Over the past three months, the 98th Division, including the combat teams of the 7th, Commando, and Paratroopers brigades, conducted several division-level operations in different areas in southern Lebanon, including Kfarkela, Al-Aadaissah, Rab El Thalathine, Markaba, Taybeh, and Khiam.

In recent weeks, the division operated against military targets in the Khiam area, a town that served as a central Hezbollah stronghold and from which thousands of rockets were fired toward Israel.

During their activities, the soldiers eliminated numerous terrorists and located and dismantled over 300 terrorist infrastructure sites.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the division’s troops have continued to operate in southern Lebanon, while adhering to the terms of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The troops have been operating in order to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping, as well as locating weapons and terrorist infrastructure, removing threats to the State of Israel and its citizens.

The soldiers are currently preparing for upcoming missions. Additional IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area.

credit: דובר צה"ל

