ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library as part of a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from anchor George Stephanopoulos’ inaccurate statement on-air that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

Settlement documents released Saturday show that ABC will also publish a note on its website acknowledging regret for the incorrect claim, which aired during a March 10 segment on Stephanopoulos’ “This Week” program.

Additionally, the network will cover $1 million in legal fees for Trump’s attorney.

In a statement quoted by The Associated Press, ABC News said, “We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing.”

Trump filed the defamation suit against Stephanopoulos and ABC shortly after the anchor made the assertion during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Stephanopoulos inaccurately stated that Trump had been “found liable for rape,” mischaracterizing the outcomes of Carroll’s two lawsuits against him.

In one case in May of 2023, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and ordered to pay $5 million in damages. In January, he was found liable for additional defamation claims, resulting in an $83.3 million judgment. Trump is appealing both decisions.

However, neither case included a finding of rape as defined under New York law.