US President Donald Trump will not support recognition of a Palestinian state, viewing such a move as a reward for the Hamas terror group, a White House official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"As the president stated, he would be rewarding Hamas if he recognizes a Palestinian state, and he doesn’t think they should be rewarded," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "So he is not going to do that. President Trump’s focus is on getting people fed [in Gaza]."

The official’s comment came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his government intends to recognize the “State of Palestine” in September, provided the Palestinian Authority (PA) meets specific conditions tied to governance and security.

The official declined to comment on whether the US had received advance notice of Canada’s decision.

Should Canada proceed, it would become the third G7 country - after France and the United Kingdom - to formally outline steps toward recognizing a Palestinian state.

Trump was asked on Tuesday about British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement of his intention to recognize a Palestinian state, and stated that the US has “no view” on the matter.

“We never did discuss it. We have no view on that,” Trump said of Starmer’s announcement on Air Force One. “We are going to get a lot of money to the area so they get some food.”

Trump also pushed back on pressure to urge Israel to come to a long-term solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, telling reporters such a move would play to the interests of Hamas.

“You could make the case that you’re rewarding people, that you’re rewarding Hamas if you do that,” Trump stated. “I don’t think they should be rewarded. I’m not in that camp, to be honest.”