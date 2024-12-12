The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, approved a procurement agreement for several new missile ships today (Thursday) at the IMOD's headquarters in Tel Aviv. Under this contract, the IMOD will acquire five advanced "Reshef" missile ships from Israel Shipyards, with a total value of approximately $780M (NIS 2.8B).

The acquisition received approval from both the Ministerial Procurement Committee and the Joint Committee of Defense Budget in the Knesset. Under the agreement, Israel Shipyards will produce and supply the ships to the Israeli Navy over approximately six years, with an option for additional vessels in the future. Manufacturing the ships in Israel will strengthen security and ensure continuity of production and support for the IDF.

The 'Reshef' Missile Ship will be the Israeli Navy's newest and most advanced Sa'ar-class ship. This multi-mission vessel was developed in collaboration with the Israeli Navy, incorporating the best advanced weapon systems from Israel's defense industry. The ship integrates advanced technologies to provide exceptional capabilities and naval superiority for the IDF. These will replace the "Nirit" Sa'ar 4.5-class missile ship, which will be decommissioned after four decades of service.

Other notable attendees at the ceremony included Israeli Navy Commander, Maj. Gen. David Saar Salama; IMOD Deputy Director General and Head of the Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD), Zeev Landau; IDF Head of Planning and Force Build-up Directorate, Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel; Israel Shipyards Chairman, Samy Katsav; Israel Shipyards CEO, Eitan Zucker; IMOD Head of Finance Department, CPA Dekel Cohen; and other senior officials.

Director General of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, commented: "The ‘Reshef’ agreement represents an integration of security, economic, and industrial priorities. These new vessels will strengthen the Israeli Navy's expanding maritime capabilities. Manufacturing them locally in Israel will maintain and grow the nation's exclusive strategic production line for combat vessels and enhance operational independence and continuity while securing hundreds of jobs in Israel. Other nations are expected to follow the Israeli Navy's example by seeking to acquire these Israeli-made combat vessels, which will boost defense exports."