Defense Minister Israel Katz announced today (Sunday) the appointment of the deputy director general of the Ministry of Defense Yaakov Blitshtein to head the voluntary immigration management of Gaza residents.

The appointment aims to advance a plan that will allow Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to voluntarily leave for third countries, in coordination with foreign governments and international organizations.

Blitshtein previously served as director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, director general of the Ministry of Energy, acting director general of the Ministry of Finance, head of the national infrastructure staff at the Ministry of Finance, and as deputy director general and senior deputy director of infrastructure planning and development at the Ministry of Transportation.

In the announcement of the appointment, it was stated that he has senior managerial experience, diverse and many years both during his military service, in the private sector, and in the public market, and his abilities and knowledge have allowed him to successfully manage the Foreign Affairs and Energy and Infrastructure offices during the complex period of the war.

Blitstein holds a bachelor's degree in the combined field of economics, political science, and sociology from Bar-Ilan University, a bachelor's degree in law from Ono Academic College, and a master's degree (M.A.) in business management from Tel Aviv University. He also holds a license to practice law.

It was further stated that "the authority is subject to the Minister of Defense in its activities and is authorized to operate in coordination with international organizations and other entities, according to the direction of politicians and will coordinate the activities of all relevant government ministries."

"The authority will work, among other things, to prepare and allow a safe and monitored passage of Gaza residents for their voluntary departure to third countries, including their security during movement, establishing a traffic route and checks for pedestrians at designated crossings in the Gaza Strip, as well as coordinating the establishment of infrastructure that will allow passage by land, sea, and air to the destination countries."

Defense Minister Katz said: "We are determined to realize the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump to allow voluntary departure for Gaza residents who wish to do so to various places in the world. From the checks we conducted, it appears that at least 40% of Gaza residents wish to emigrate to other places. The appointment of Yaakov Blitshtein to head the authority will enable structured momentum for all necessary actions, alongside significant political activity to locate target countries already being conducted directly with the American administration and by a team led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."