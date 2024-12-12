Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi (Likud) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the refusal of ministers from the Shas Party to sign a letter he initiated calling for the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

"Unfortunately, the Shas ministers did not sign this letter. They claim that the party leader should make this decision, and apparently, he has not yet made that decision," Karhi said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

He added that 13 ministers signed the original letter, and five others subsequently joined as well, following public pressure. "It pains me, it saddens me that this is being removed from the agenda. We have a real opportunity to dismiss her, and for some reason, it’s being delayed," the minister said.

On the possibility of the Attorney General or another public official declaring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu incapacitated, Karhi stated, "If they declare the Prime Minister incapacitated and tell the public that their choice in the elections doesn’t matter, no one will accept that. If they declare him incapacitated, we will declare their decision incapacitated."

He added, "Only the citizens can decide they don’t want their leader—not a bureaucrat."

The minister also commented on the Prime Minister’s trial, claiming that "there is nothing here; all the charges are baseless." He added, "I was at the court yesterday and wished the Prime Minister success. The people of Israel are waiting for this case to end with a victory for Netanyahu."