Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi (Likud) announced on Wednesday that he has initiated a process to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

"I am actively working on dismissing the Attorney General. 13 ministers have already signed the letter calling for a government discussion to begin the process of her dismissal. We have started moving forward with the process," Karhi said in an interview with the haredi website Kikar HaShabbat.

Karhi also rejected the possibility of Baharav-Miara declaring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu incapacitated, saying, "There is no such thing as a clerk declaring a Prime Minister incapacitated. It won’t happen, and if it does—it will not be acknowledged."

Commenting on the ceasefire agreement in the north, Karhi stated that "this is a ceasefire that follows significant achievements. We destroyed 80% of Hezbollah's rocket capabilities and eliminated their entire leadership."

He added that the blow that was dealt to Hezbollah will push Hamas to seek an agreement. "Hamas has been left broken and battered, and now it will seek a hostage release deal."