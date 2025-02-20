Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on Thursday said that Justice Minister Yariv Levin promised to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara within two or three weeks.

"Within two or three weeks, the matter of firing the Attorney General will be brought for a government vote - that's what Yariv Levin told me - and she will then respectfully go home," Karhi told Kol Hai Radio.

"It's always the ones who are afraid for their jobs who start investigations - that's how the Attorney General is, and that's how the ISA chief who opened an investigation against the Prime Minister's Office is."

Regarding the return of the bodies of four deceased hostages, Karhi said, "The pain is enormous. An entire nation waited and hoped that there would be good news for the Bibas family. Together with the great and enormous pain, there is happiness at bringing the hostages home. We will do everything until the last of the hostages returns- I think that needs to do be doe with military force."

"Hamas is not a logical enemy - they murdered and slaughtered children and adults," he added. "They are trying to abuse us and I am happy that we have chosen not to broadcast the return of the bodies in central channels. The moment Hamas decides that it will not give back anymore, we will need to go in and return them by force."

Regarding US President Donald Trump's plan to resettle Gazans elsewhere, Karhi said: "I said this already a year ago. The Gazans drink hatred towards Jews since they are infants. They are almost all Israel-haters and cannot remain here on our borders."

Regarding the matter of potentially firing ISA chief Ronen Bar, Karhi said, "The Prime Minister knows when to make the necessary changes and put the proper people in the various positions."