Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on Wednesday night expressed doubt that the Hamas terror group will keep its end of a ceasefire deal under which Israelis kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 are freed in exchange for convicted terrorists.

"Hamas will not see this deal through to the end," Karhi told Kol Hai Radio. "The Prime Minister has clarified that we will insist on the goals of the war- defeating Hamas and bringing back all the hostages. I don't see Hamas returning the last of the hostages, so we will return to fighting."

Karhi also responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that the US will take control of Gaza.

"The feeling is that the vision predicted for the end of days is being fulfilled," he said. "Who thought that it would happen after such a devastating blow as we suffered on October 7. Within two weeks, Trump has succeeded in doing what we did not manage to do in two years, thanks to the Attorney General and the Supreme Court."

Regarding the judicial crisis, he added: "Most of the government ministers said that they want to fire the Attorney General. In my estimation, within the next month it will happen and her hearing will take place. The Attorney General is doing everything to make problems between us, but she will not manage."