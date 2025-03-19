Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the Israeli judiciary at a government meeting attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Channel 12 News reported.

"Plato wanted control above the nation, and replaced the democracy that existed then," Netanyahu explained. "In the US they chose a democratic system which became democracy with the checks and balances, and the three authorities which we recognize today. Athens-Washington-Tel Aviv. I would say Jerusalem, but it is Tel Aviv."

"They are trying to take it to a place where the court and attorneys general will be able to make decisions for the nation and control everything about it. This is the the Platonian method.

"Once, the nation did not understand how deep the deep state is. In the US it is about a puddle deep, but here it is an ocean deep," Netanyahu said.

"Ten years ago, when I wanted to reform the media, the public did not understand. The information control by the deep state was too strong. But now everyone understands already - and we cannot allow this to happen anymore. The nation is the boss."

Justice Minister Yariv Levin added, "Both the Attorney General and the Supreme Court have overstepped their authority, and from now on, in such situations, the government must act in accordance with its authority."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said, "I did this two months ago, and when they issued an interim order illegally and without authority, I told them 'no.' And this is part of the checks and balances in a democracy. We also need to keep them them in check, because otherwise this is not a democracy but a country ruled by its Supreme Court."