The families of American hostages in Gaza met on Tuesday with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss ongoing efforts by the Biden administration to secure the release of the remaining 100 hostages, including seven Americans.

This marked the families’ fifteenth in-person meeting with Sullivan, as negotiations remain urgent amid regional instability and the impending transition to the Trump administration.

During the discussion, the families reiterated their appreciation for the administration’s continued engagement and support since the October 7 attacks. They emphasized the need for close coordination with President-elect Trump’s team to secure the hostages’ release immediately. The families urged Sullivan to utilize all available resources to bring their loved ones home before the administration's term ends.

Sullivan reaffirmed the administration’s steadfast commitment to working with President-elect Trump and his team to secure the safe release of all hostages, emphasizing that this remains a critical priority for President Biden. He updated the families on current negotiations and assured them that the administration would continue to dedicate maximum effort toward resolving this crisis.