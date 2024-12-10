Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a warning message this evening (Tuesday) to the new regime that will take power in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime.

"We have no intention of interfering in Syria's internal affairs; however, we do intend to do what is necessary for our security.," the Prime Minister began his remarks from the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

He referred to Opeation 'Bashan Arrow' and said, "As such, I approved the Air Force bombing of strategic military capabilities left by the Syrian military so that they will not fall into the hands of the jihadists."

"This is similar to what the British Air Force did when it bombed the fleet of the Vichy regime, which was cooperating with the Nazis, so that it would not fall into the Nazis' hands," Netanyahu said.

He addressed the new regime in Syria and said, "We want to have relations with the new regime in Syria but if this regime allows Iran to re-establish itself in Syria, or allows the transfer of Iranian weapons, or weapons of any kind, to Hezbollah, or attacks us – we will respond forcefully and we will exact a heavy price."

"What happened to the previous regime will also happen to this regime," Netanyahu concluded