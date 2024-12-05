Egypt has laid out a new proposal on the table that includes a phased cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip. According to the proposal, the Israeli military will withdraw from the Rafah crossing alongside a declaration for a temporary ceasefire lasting 60 days.

About a week after the temporary ceasefire takes effect, a process to return Israeli hostages who are still alive will begin. Concurrently, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be released from prisons in Israel.

Nonetheless, during the 60-day ceasefire, Israel will maintain a military presence in Gaza. According to the plan, the Rafah crossing is expected to be handed over to the management and supervision of the Palestinian Authority.

Overnight, Axios reported that Israel had conveyed an updated outline for a deal to Hamas through Egypt at the beginning of the week. This includes hostage releases and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli senior officials stated that the updated outline was agreed upon in a discussion convened by Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday with several senior ministers and heads of security forces. The principles of the updated plan were conveyed to Egyptian intelligence officials, who presented them to Hamas representatives during talks held in Cairo on Monday and Tuesday.

The report also mentioned that the updated outline includes Israeli readiness for a ceasefire of between 42-60 days. Additionally, it includes the release of all female hostages, all male hostages over 50, and hostages in severe medical condition.