President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing Pete Hegseth, his pick to run the Pentagon, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to people in the know, amid Republican senators’ concerns over growing allegations about the former Fox News host’s personal life.

This would be a stunning turn for Trump. But DeSantis, a 2024 GOP primary rival for the presidency, is a well-known conservative with a service record who shares Trump’s—and Hegseth’s—view on culling what they see as “woke” policies in the military.

Trump allies increasingly think Hegseth may not survive further scrutiny, according to people close to the president-elect’s team, which considers the next 48 hours to be crucial to his fate.

DeSantis was on an earlier list of potential defense secretary candidates that transition officials presented to the president, but Trump ultimately went with Hegseth. As Hegseth’s nomination is faltering, DeSantis is again among the choices Trump is considering.

Discussions are in their early stages, a Trump ally said, but added that Trump has casually mentioned DeSantis’s name in conversations with guests at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club.