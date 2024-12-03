A memorial service was held today (Tuesday) in Syossett, New York for Long Island native Omer Neutra, who was killed while fighting in Israel during the October 7th Hamas attack and whose body has been held in Gaza for more than a year.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff today in honor of Omer.

"Flags at State buildings are flying at half-staff in honor of Omer Neutra, a young New Yorker whose life was horrifically cut short by Hamas on October 7," Hochul wrote on X.

"We join his loved ones in mourning his loss & demanding his body be returned to his family. May his memory be a blessing," she added.