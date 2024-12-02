Ronen, Orna, and Daniel Neutra, the parents and brother of Omer Neutra, released a statement on the news that their son was murdered by Hamas on October 7, 2023:

"Over the past 423 days — nearly 14 months — we have been working non-stop doing anything and everything possible to bring Omer home alive. It was an unimaginable nightmare to be acting based on the hope that he was alive, despite having little information or signs of life since he was seen on video being taken on October 7th," the family stated.

"Our beloved son Omer was a natural leader who made others around him better with his warmth and ability to engage and encourage others to be their best. He was deeply committed to both the people and land of Israel and immigrated to Israel out of that same deep commitment," they added.

"On the morning of Simchat Torah — October 7th — he and his team were the first in the line of fire — operating in an isolated, disabled tank — while attempting to defend the border and protect the local residents and workers under siege. We are so proud of how Omer fought to the end," the statement continued.

The family said that they "are grateful that Omer embraced and lived his life in line with the values ​​on which we raised him — protecting the sanctity of life and an understanding of our commitment to one another — but we never imagined in our worst nightmares that we would find ourselves spending this time continuing to fight for him in this way."

"In the 423 days since October 7th, we expected our leaders to demonstrate the same courage displayed so bravely by Omer and rise to the occasion on behalf of those who were killed and kidnapped, just as our beloved Omer showed until the very end.

"While we appreciate the support we have received from so many in our community, in New York, in Israel and across the world, the feeling today is very difficult. The grief is heavy.

"Sadly, time has run out to bring Omer home alive and words alone have no power to comfort. Leadership will only be revealed in actions and results going forward. We call upon the Israeli government to work with President Biden and President-elect Trump, to use all of their leverage and resources to return all 101 hostages — living and the deceased — to their families as soon as possible,” the statement concluded.