Israel's leaders and officials expressed deep sorrow on Monday morning following the announcement that Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, a lone soldier from the US, fell on October 7th and his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.

President Issac Herzog remarked: "Our hearts are with the Neutra family this morning, who, after more than a year of a determined, traumatic, and worldwide struggle, received the devastating news confirming the death of their beloved son, Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, who fell on October 7th, and his body abducted by terrorists into Gaza.

He continued: "Omer was born and raised in the United States and chose to make Aliyah to Israel and enlist in the IDF to stand in the defense of our people. After a preparatory year with the Garin Tzabar program, he served as a tank platoon commander.

"Over the past year, we had the privilege of meeting his parents, Ronen and Orna, and his brother Daniel—a strong family with extraordinary resilience, who have dedicated their lives since October 7th to doing everything in their power to bring Omer home. I extend my warmest embrace to them and to all the families of the hostages enduring this horrific ordeal."

The President concluded: "We must fulfill the ultimate imperative: to return Omer, and all our abducted men and women - the living to their families, and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: "My wife Sara and I send our condolences from the bottom of our hearts to the family of Captain Omer Neutra, a heroic tank officer, on the bitter news that he fell on October 7th.

"Omer was a man of values, talented, and a Zionist in all his limbs. He immigrated to Israel to enlist in the IDF, chose a combat track, and was chosen to command and lead.

"That is what he did when the war broke out on October 7th, 2023 when he fought fiercely in front of his soldiers to defend the communities of the Gaza envelope, until he fell.

"We share in the family's heavy mourning.

"We will not rest and we will not be silent until we bring him home to a Jewish grave, we will continue to work with determination and without rest until we bring back all of the hostages, alive and dead."

Minister of Defense Israel Katz stated: "I wish to send my deep condolences to the parents of Captain Omer Neutra OBM, Ronen and Orna, to his family and friends. Omer, who grew up in New York and chose to immigrate to Israel through a deep sense of mission, fell in a heroic battle near Nir Oz on October 7th, 2023, and was abducted to the Gaza Strip by Hamas murderers.

He added: "Omer's life story and sacrifice represent what's good and strong in our nation. The warrior who stood heroically in battle on tank number three and sacrificed his life for the security of the State of Israel against the worst of our enemies."

To Omer's family and all the hostages' families, Katz said: "Returning the hostages is our most important task and we will do everything to achieve it.

"Omer will forever remain etched in our hearts," he concluded.

Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli eulogized: "

"Captain Omer Neutra, a commander in the 77th Battalion, fell on the morning of October 7th with his crewmates from his tank.

"Omer was born in Long Island and immigrated to Israel to serve as a lone soldier as part of Garin Tzabar. His parents recall that he was sure that he would come to Israel to enlist, even though he was already accepted to college in the US.'

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote: "Look at this boy of gold. Omer Neutra came by himself from the US to Israel, spent a year in a military preparatory academy as part of Garin Tzabar, and enlisted in the Armored Corps.

"On October 7th, he was abducted together with his crewmates Nimrod Cohen, Shaked Dahan, and Oz Daniel.

"This mourning his family was informed that he fell on October 7th. The heart is torn."

US Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) eulogized Omer Neutra, who was murdered on October 7th and taken captive by Hamas.

"Over the past year, I have come to know Orna and Ronen Neutra very well and have spent countless hours with them as they fought to bring Omer home. Their love, resilience, strength, courage, and faith were extraordinary. This news is devastating and my heart breaks for this family and their beloved Omer. May his memory always be a blessing to them, and us."