Over the past two days, senior representatives from Fatah, Hamas, and the Islamic Jihad have arrived in Cairo for talks with General Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad and officers responsible for mediating with Israel.

The Fatah delegation is led by Rouhi Fattouh, Chairman of the Palestinian National Council; the Hamas delegation by Khalil al-Hayya; and the Islamic Jihad delegation by Mohammed al-Hindi, Deputy Leader of the organization.

According to the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Egypt is working to resolve disagreements with Palestinian representatives regarding the establishment of a Gaza Strip management committee. Egypt envisions this committee playing a central role in the process leading to a cease-fire in Gaza.

Egyptian sources told the newspaper that there is a positive atmosphere in talks with Palestinian representatives, with a readiness to reach understandings to possibly end the conflict, amid new proposals and US support from both the current and upcoming administrations.

These sources state that Egypt is trying to persuade Hamas to agree to a gradual settlement plan, arguing that it would make it difficult for Israel to resume fighting after a relatively long cease-fire, especially given the Israeli military's desire to end the costly war for Israel.