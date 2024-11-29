Here I was, on this perfectly rainy Manhattan Day, sipping coffee, checking email, reading the papers, happily expecting guests, actually determined NOT to work today—and then I’m interrupted by the spoilers at the Thanksgiving Day parade.

These diabolical dybbuks were at it again. They disrupted the parade last year too. These pro-Pal fanatics disrupt Christmas Markets all over Europe, perpetually disturb the peace in Holland, the UK, Germany, and France; in Australia, and Canada, and who attack America on the Fourth of July and at the Macy’s Parade.

Yes, these disruptions are all attacks on Western Civilization—the “Intifada” against all infidels has, indeed, gone “global.”

Who are these people who interrupt/disrupt every public event with their demand that a country that does not exist, that has never existed, be free? Free, Free Palestine—but from who and from what? If they only could bring themselves to say: Free Gaza from Hamas or Free Jordan from the Hashemite Kingdom so that their mystical, Brigadoon of a country could take its rightful place among nations and occupy a seat at the crooked, also shameless United Nations? The pro-Palestine propaganda has made certain attention-seeking morons bonkers. I wonder who has paid for this toxic meme to become so popular, and how much said parties (think Iran, think Qatar, think Soros), have been paying for the last sixty years?

This year, the police in Manhattan arrested 34 spoilers. May they go to jail for quite a while, be forced to pay a rather large fine—finally, let’s have some consequences for all those who are the true inciters of genocide. Here’s the coverage in my favorite papers, Arutz Sheva and the New York Post which reported it more extensively.