Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited IDF Unit 9900 on Thursday at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

The Prime Minister was briefed on an exhibit about the Space Center – including the issue of the nation's satellites and the campaign in space, as well as future force-building processes in the field – by the Commander of the Space Center in Unit 9900.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was impressed by the expansion of the intelligence and collection capabilities, which are a force multiplier in combat.

Also participating in the visit were the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, the Commander of Unit 9900, and the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri.