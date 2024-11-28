Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held his first conversation today (Thursday) with UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey.

During the call, Minister Katz emphasized to Secretary Healey that Israel’s top priority at this time is the return of the hostages. He stressed that he expects the UK to oppose any proposal for a ceasefire that does not include the release of the hostages.

Minister Katz stated that Israel responds firmly to any violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and will not allow a return to the previous reality. He emphasized that Israel’s objective is to create conditions that will restore a sense of security to the residents of the north.

"We will act with full force against any attempt by Iran to smuggle weapons into Lebanon; we expect the UK to join efforts to prevent Hezbollah’s armament," Katz told Healey.

Minister Katz also warned that Iran continues to seek new terror fronts against Israel, including an eastern front in Judea and Samaria. He thanked Secretary Healey for his willingness to cooperate against Iran’s attempts to destabilize the region.

Secretary Healey reiterated his support for Israel’s right to defend itself. Minister Katz thanked him for his ongoing support for Israel and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the security ties between Israel and the UK.