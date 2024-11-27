[Avital met her husband, a non-commissioned officer (NCO) in reserve duty, on Wednesday for the first time, since he was arrested in connection with the leaking of classified documents.

The meeting took place in court, at a hearing on extending his detention, together with Eli Feldstein, a spokesman in the Prime Minister's Office, to whom the NCO allegedly transferred the classified documents from the Military Intelligence.

Avital told Arutz Sheva – Israel National about the meeting with her husband: "He was bright. He came in smiling and calmed us down. He told us that everything is fine and he is strong. He has lost eight kilograms. We were strong, we didn't cry."

Avital thanked everyone in Israel for supporting her: "Thank you to all the people of Israel and everyone behind us. Your support holds us together, I appreciate each and every one of you." On the court hearing, she said: "I sat and read Psalms, this is my only strength right now and this is what I am doing."

Avital spoke to the many protesters who came to support her outside the courthouse and said: "We are strong and know the truth. Please say a chapter of Psalms so that this hearing will go as it should. I support everyone, thank you all."

ISA agents have tried to prevent the families from seeing their sons in court. The judge said: "In court you have no right. This is my domain. The families can see and even talk to their sons."

Attorney Uri Corb, representing the NCO, said outside the hearing: "Today we hope that the court will release the NCO. After reviewing the materials, we were amazed at the way the system operated."

"We are sure that when the facts come to light, the earth will shake. When you know the materials and see what has emerged from the investigation materials, you cannot understand how they want to detain him until the end of the proceedings."

To be reminded that Feldstein was charged with providing confidential information for the purpose of harming state security, which could lead to a life imprisonment sentence. The NCO was charged with providing confidential information, obstruction of justice, and theft.