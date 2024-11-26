Turkey will stand by Palestinian Arabs with all its "strength and means" until Palestine is "fully liberated," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"What Turkey is doing for Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon is far greater than what is visible," Erdogan said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

"For 14 months, a highly bloody and extremely dangerous war has been ongoing right next to Turkey, despite some individuals' insistence on ignoring it," he said.

Erdogan said Turkey has been making efforts to urge international organizations, primarily the United Nations, to take "coercive measures to stop Israeli aggression," which he claimed "has now spilled over into Syria and other countries."

Erdogan has upped his verbal attacks on Israel since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, even though Turkey and Israel were headed towards reconciliation before that time.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

In July, Erdogan threatened to invade Israel, saying, "We must be strong so Israel won't be able to do these things to the Palestinians. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel. There's nothing left to do, we must be strong."

He then continued to lash out at Israel , claiming that it "committed acts of barbarism" and that "Gaza has become the world's largest concentration camp."

On Saturday, Erdogan commended the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"We support the arrest warrant. We consider it important that this courageous decision be carried out by all country members of the accord to renew the trust of humanity in the international system," Erdogan stated during a speech in Istanbul.

"It is imperative that western countries -- who for years have given the world lessons on law, justice and human rights -- keep their promises at this stage," the Turkish President added.