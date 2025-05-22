Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared on Thursday that he does not intend to run for another term in the upcoming elections, scheduled no later than 2028. This announcement comes amid criticism from the opposition regarding his proposed constitutional changes, which they claim would further entrench his power.

Erdoğan, who ascended to power in 2003 as Prime Minister, later implemented systemic reforms that solidified his position, eventually transitioning to the presidency. Over the years, Turkey has experienced a shift away from secularism, moving towards a more religious orientation, diverging from the secular principles established by Atatürk in the previous century.

Under his leadership, Turkey has embraced the Hamas terrorist organization and aligned itself with the radical Muslim Brotherhood.

Recently, a public outcry erupted in Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor and Erdoğan's prominent rival, Ekrem İmamoğlu. Additionally, İmamoğlu was stripped of his university degree, a move that could disqualify him from running in the next presidential elections.