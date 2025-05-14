US President Donald Trump met Wednesday with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, shortly after a $10 million bounty on al-Sharaa’s head was lifted.

Al-Sharaa is still officially designated by the US as a jihadist terrorist.

According to the Turkish Anadolu news agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also attended the meeting, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated remotely.

This marks the first meeting between a US president and a Syrian president in 25 years and is seen as part of a broader normalization process for al-Sharaa, who was formerly a senior member of Al-Qaeda.

Trump’s meeting with al-Sharaa followed his Tuesday evening announcement that he planned to lift US sanctions on Syria. The move reportedly came in response to requests from Erdoğan and bin Salman.

Trump explained the decision as part of his desire to give the “new Syria” a real and meaningful opportunity: “Syria has suffered enough disasters, wars, and killings for many years. Therefore, my administration has already taken the first steps toward restoring normal relations between the United States and Syria — for the first time in more than a decade.”

The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged Trump not to lift the sanctions or support Syria’s stabilization, warning that a repeat of the events of October 7 could occur. However, Trump did not accept the request.

Senior Israeli officials have warned that al-Sharaa is deceiving the world and, under the guise of a suited diplomat, aims to establish an Islamist terror regime in Syria that could be no less dangerous than its predecessor.