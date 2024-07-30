Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to lash out at Israel after threatening to invade the Jewish State.

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan claimed that Israel "committed acts of barbarism that will outshine and that "Gaza has become the world's largest concentration camp."

"Western leaders and organizations whose duty is to ensure international security have only watched this brutality from afar for almost 300 days," he railed. “How many more children need to die to see that Israel's invasive policies endanger the entire region? Look, this is not a path that can continue."

Ignoring the murder of 12 Druze children in a Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel on Saturday, Ergodan claimed, "The lawless state of Israel is now a threat not only to Palestine, and Lebanon but to all of humanity, the entire world."

"The only country in the region that seeks security through aggression, slaughter and land occupation is Israel - a country that behaves like a terrorist organization," he added.

On Sunday, Erdogan threatened to invade Israel.

During a party meeting, the Turkish President stated: "We must be strong so Israel won't be able to do these things to the Palestinians. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel. There's nothing left to do, we must be strong."