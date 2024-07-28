Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday threatened to invade Israel.

During a party meeting, the President stated: "We must be strong so Israel won't be able to do these things to the Palestinians. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel. There's nothing left to do, we must be strong."

Erdoğan also noted that Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas was invited to speak before the parliament but has not responded to the invitation.

He emphasized that Turkey sides with the Palestinians and mentioned that the country has cut trade ties with Israel.

Since the war began, Erdoğan has gone on several diatribes against the Jewish state. A few months ago he said that “Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today’s Nazis,” said Erdogan.

The Turkish President also reiterated his support for Hamas, saying that no one could "make" Turkey "qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

"Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them,” stated Erdogan.

"We will continue to do what is necessary to hold Israeli officials accountable for the massacres committed in Gaza in accordance with international law.”