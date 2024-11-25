At today's Security Council session, Ambassador Danon criticized the Palestinian and Algerian representatives. In response, a dramatic confrontation developed. The Palestinian representative attacked Ambassador Danon.

Ambassador Danon responded: "Mr. Mansour, I listened carefully to your speeches. In all of them I hear condemnation after condemnation of Israel. Justifications of Hamas and accusations without basis. What I do not hear is any tangible suggestion to improve Palestinian lives. If you truly cared about your people, you would come here with practical solutions, with plans for cooperation, with calls for peace. Instead you come with venom and blame. Because for you, this is not about bettering Palestinian lives, it is about destroying Israeli ones. But the Palestinian delegation is not alone in its hypocrisy. Algeria’s actions or inactions speak volumes. While across the Arab world take meaningful steps in order to assist Gazans, Algeria does nothing, no aid, no coordination, just empty condemnations, empty threats, and empty words.

Ambassador Danon also harshly criticized the Algerian representative: "You are a hypocrite and your hypocrisy is embarrassing. How dare you sit here and talk about us with the human rights situation in your country? While other Arab countries are taking actions to help Gazans. You are only talking: only empty condemnations, empty threats and empty words."

“After all this is the same Algeria that ranks 164 in economic freedom, 140 out of 146 for gender equality. All with an astonishing 3.6 out of 10 score in the democracy index. This is the same Algeria that forced its prominent Jewish population, before you expelled them, to choose between the suitcase and the coffin. It would be bad enough if you offered any words without any action, but the hypocrisy is unbearable with the state of human rights and the human values in your country, how dare you sit here and posture as you do,” he concluded.