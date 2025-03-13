Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations condemned the latest UN report accusing Israel of genocidal acts and sexual violence in Gaza as "outrageous" and "antisemitic."

"This is an antisemitic report against Israel. Blaming us after October 7th is not acceptable," Danon said.

"We know that the sexual crimes were conducted against Israelis during October 7th. The Human Rights Council is still silent about this," he said. "When you speak about antisemitism in the UN bodies, you realize that it still exists, and today we received a very, very strong example of that."

"I expect all nations around the world to condemn this report and to acknowledge that this is antisemitism," he concluded.

The UN report claimed that Israel committed sexual violence against Gazans, including making them undress in public and carrying out sexual assault as part of the procedures meant to punish Palestinian Arabs for the October 7th Massacre, as well as numerous other acts that allegedly constituted war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other crime.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in response to the report, "The anti-Israel circus known as the UN 'Human Rights Council' has long been revealed as an antisemitic, rotten and irrelevant organization that supports terrorism. For good reason, Israel decided to quit it approximately one month ago."

"Instead of focusing on the crimes against humanity and the war crimes that were perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization in the worst massacre carried out against the Jewish People since the Holocaust, the UN has again chosen to attack the State of Israel with false accusations, including baseless accusations of sexual violence.

"This is not a human rights council; it is a blood rights council," Netanyahu said.