Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, commented on Thursday on the White House’s decision to withdraw the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as the US Ambassador to the UN.

President Trump cited the need for the Republicans to maintain their slim majority in the House of Representatives as the reason for the withdrawal of Stefanik’s appointment.

“I wish my friend, Elise Stefanik, a true ally of the State of Israel, great success. I am confident that she will continue to stand by our side in any position she holds,” Danon wrote in a post on X.

“The bond between Israel and the United States is stronger today than ever before. I am certain that we will continue to advance the shared values of our two nations together on the international stage, especially at the United Nations,” he added.

Stefanik rose to prominence when she grilled presidents of universities at a hearing of the House Education Committee which dealt with the phenomenon of rising antisemitism on college campuses, and exposed their failure to confirm that calls for the genocide of Jews violated their schools’ rules.

During her confirmation hearing at the Senate in January, Stefanik called out the "antisemitic rot within the United Nations."

"There are more resolutions targeting Israel than any other country, any other crisis, combined," she said, before calling out UN Women for "failing to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack and terrorist regime against innocent civilian women, using rape and targeting women specifically, taking them hostage."